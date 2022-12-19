Holiday movie showings at Temple Mall are extended until the end of the year.
Gary Moore, chief executive officer of Big Spring-based Premiere Cinemas, said the company will be close its Temple Premiere 15 IMAX theater after the final showings around New Year’s. The company initially planned to close after showings on Christmas Day.
“We’ve loved being a part of Temple’s entertainment and economic scene these decades,” Moore said in a statement. “I’ve been coming to Temple since I was a kid and it’s been a joy to bring movies here these last two decades. We’ve made a lot of friends and helped make a lot of good memories for a generation of movie-goers so we consider our years here a great success.”
On Friday, Patrice Moody, general manager of the Temple Mall, confirmed the theater’s impending closure. She said there are no announced plans for the theater space yet.
Premiere — which operates cinemas in six states — “is bidding a fond farewell to Temple Mall at the end-of-the-year,” the company said. “The cinema, which Premiere opened Thanksgiving 2002 just completed its 20th year of service to Temple and will be closing for good after Christmas.”
The Temple Mall cinema opened with 12 screens when the mall was under the management of Colonial Properties.
Premiere expanded the Temple facility to 16 screens to keep up with the demand and added an IMAX theater in 2015, “giving Temple the distinction of being among the smallest towns anywhere to have its own IMAX,” the company said.
Theatre Director Buffy Lara said she’ll miss seeing her customers every day.
“We always kept things fun at Premiere and people here actually got involved in our events,” Lara said. “I’m going to miss our cosplay events when everyone dressed up in costume; those were always a blast.”
Lara said she will also miss seeing other friends and tenants at the mall.
“There are a lot of great tenants at Temple Mall who care about Temple,” she said. “The mall is under new ownership so we’re hopeful the community supports them and all their improvements they’re planning for the property.”
Movie theaters saw a big drop in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Temple theater is currently showing several movies, including “Avatar: The Way of Water” in IMAX for a limited engagement until the final curtain falls around New Year’s. Other movies being shown are “Violent Night,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Strange World” and “Elf.”
“We’re grateful to everyone who saw a movie at Temple Mall these years”, said Premiere’s Joel Davis, who helped open the theatre originally. “Temple is a great place to do business and will always be a sentimental part of our history.”
Businessman Robert Brandenburg — owner-operator of Peggy’s Coffee House and other small businesses at the mall — told the Telegram that the theater closure will affect mall retailers.
“It will have an effect since we had a lot of foot traffic from the theater,” he said.