MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — A new city manager is coming to town.
The City Council hired a municipal administrator from the Houston area Monday to replace Andrew Bill as city manager.
Dalton Rice, 35, a former management analyst and assistant to the city manager in Mont Belvieu, was named to the city’s top administrative post by the council.
Rice, who will relocate to Morgan’s Point Resort with his wife and two of his three sons, will begin the city manager job on Feb. 1.
Jim Reed, executive director for the Belton-based Central Texas Council of Governments, has served as interim city manager since Sept. 15 after the city contracted with the regional government entity to provide city manager services and help conduct the search for the city manager. The initial 90-day contract was extended 60 days, he said.
Reed said he assisted in the daily management of Morgan’s Point Resort while maintaining his position at the Council of Governments.
Rice, whose background includes service in the U.S. Army Special Forces, said in an interview that he will be focused on improving the city, building regional relationships with other cities and addressing issues such as drainage.
“I found my passion in government administration,” Rice said.
Rice has a varied professional background in local government that includes experience as a firefighter and paramedic.
He said he’s looking forward to his first experience as a city manager.
“I’m extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity,” Rice said.
Rice holds both a bachelor’s degree and master of science degree and is a candidate for the designation as a Certified Public Manager.
He is a member of the Texas City Manager’s Association and the TCMA Ethics Committee. Rice also serves as secretary of the Urban Management Professionals Association.