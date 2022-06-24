For fireworks vendors in Bell County, sales this year are expected to fizzle after a local disaster declaration.
The local vendors are not expected to be able to sell their products this year after Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued the declaration Wednesday due to local drought conditions. The declaration prohibits the sale and use of unpermitted fireworks until the county’s burn ban expires on July 11.
Jacob Brank, co-owner of the Pink Rooster fireworks stores locally, said the ban on selling fireworks will significantly impact his business at one of the busiest times of the year.
The declaration, which came two days before fireworks were set to go on sale Friday, will also affect stand operators who work seasonally for the holiday.
“Obviously, it affects business a lot,” Brank said. “You count on there to be income and there is not. We have workers who took time off of work and some who rented campers to run our sites, then, two days before the season, we had to tell everybody, ‘Oh, never mind.’”
If the declaration is not lifted, Brank said it could cause him and his company to lose about $250,000 from the sale of fireworks alone.
Those losses, Brank said, do not even take into account the other expenses that the business will incur. These include the cost of storing the fireworks and rent on the land that they use.
Brank said many of his workers depend on the money that they receive each season from selling fireworks.
“A lot of those people use that money for different things,” Brank said. “One of the operators was going to use it as a down payment to buy a car and one person was planning on using as a down payment for a house. A couple of friends who work for me were going to use that money to do some extra things during the summer.”
On Monday, when the Bell County Commissioners Court first discussed a possible declaration, officials did acknowledge the impact on fireworks stands.
While some commissioners said they felt bad for the businesses, they also stressed the need to keep local residents and property safe.
“My other thought is that it is just too dry to do anything,” Commissioner Bill Schumann said. “I think we should certainly defend fireworks, but we are just asking for problems.”
Blackburn echoed some of the same feelings when he issued the declaration at a news conference Wednesday.
“I wish weather conditions and ground conditions were different, I enjoy fireworks also as does my family, so I am truly sorry about that,” Blackburn said. “From my perspective what I have to gauge is the public safety factor. Given the conditions we have out there on the ground, shooting off fireworks just seems to unnecessarily put persons and property at risk.”
While Blackburn did issue the declaration on Wednesday, the item will be on the Commissioner Court’s agenda Monday for a vote by the entire court.
Brank said he plans to attend Monday’s meeting, where he hopes to convince the commissioners to reverse their decision. He said he understands the reason why the declaration was issued but thought it could have been done in a better way.
Normally, Brank said, commissioners are able to ban certain types of fireworks each year before June 16, but that wasn’t done this year.
“Usually what happens is, if it is dry, they ban the rockets with sticks and the missiles with fins because those are the ones that you really can’t control where they go,” Brank said. “As fireworks operators, and I have talked to a lot of them in the past few days, if they would have come to us even after the (deadline) and said that they needed to ban them we would have been fine with that. But, there was no communication whatsoever.”
Brank said he also hopes rains, in the forecast for Monday, could reduce the risk for fireworks and make way for the commissioners to ease restrictions.
As he looks forward, Brank said the disaster declaration by the county makes him wonder if he should continue to do business here in the future.
“Unfortunately, just to be honest, it makes us wonder if Bell County should be a place that we can continue to invest our money in,” Brank said. “No other county is doing this. There are counties to our west that are drier, and are always drier than we are, that are not doing this. So why does Bell County feel a need to go this route? It doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
The discussion on the disaster declaration will take place at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.