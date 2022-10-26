BELTON — Information about items being considered by the Bell County Commissioners Court could become more plentiful to the public as the entity works with others across the state on a new computer program.
Commissioners unanimously approved entering into an agreement with TechShare LGC Monday for the development of agenda management software at a maximum cost of $29,000.
Officials said the development of the software was started by Tarrant County, which invited the Council of Urban Counties to participate. Bell County, as a member of the council, chose to get involved.
The software aims to help county officials put together its agendas for meetings faster and in a more organized way.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the software would also allow the county to put together an agenda packet, which contains additional information and staff reports on proposed items.
“As it is right now, Commissioners get very little background on any agenda item and you get no agenda packet,” Blackburn said. “I’ll tell you, in my 30-plus years of experience that is exceptional that a government body doesn’t have an agenda packet with background material provided to them prior to being asked to vote on items.”
Currently, the agendas for the Commissioner’s weekly meetings only consist of a brief description of the item with no background or supporting documents.
The total development cost of the project is expected to be $188,000, with Tarrant County underwriting the entire cost.
Cost for participation in the project was divided up among Council of Urban County members that wanted to participate based upon population.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson supported development of the software but pointed out that there needed to be a change in how county staff turned in items for the agenda.
“I think it is useful,” Whitson said. “I just wonder if everyone understands that we got to get things in a reasonable amount of time.”
Officials said that currently, some items are submitted for the budget only five minutes before the document needs to be posted for the public.
Blackburn said that, while this would not fix that, it would make it a bit more difficult for department heads to delay so long. This is because the new system would be digital and have department heads submit information and supporting documents online.
This transition to a digital system would help the county’s administrative assistant Gloria Ramos who puts together the agenda each week.
“It is certainly the way it has been done here for a very long time, but this would allow agenda items to be submitted electronically and digitally along with background items,” Blackburn said. “It would provide a format for those items to come to the court and it would provide Gloria the ability to manage that process instead of getting phone calls five minutes before the deadline to post.”
Blackburn noted that the county will have a period to back out of the agreement after information is presented on the development plan.