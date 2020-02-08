Leann Sanchez, president and chief operations officer of First National Bank of Moody, has been selected to join the Independent Bankers Association of Texas board of directors.
Sanchez recently was elected to this position during the association’s 45th annual convention held last year in Galveston.
Sanchez joined the First National Bank of Moody five years ago as a compliance/Bank Security Act officer and cashier before being promoted to her current role.
Prior to her community banking career, she worked in the non-profit industry as the assistant chief financial officer at Baylor Scott & White Hospital and the membership director for YMCA of Central Texas.
Sanchez is involved in her community, currently serving as a member of Moody ISD’s Advisory Council and TSTEM Advisory Board, as well as secretary-treasurer of the Moody Economic Development Corp. Sanchez previously served as president of the Moody Cotton Harvest Festival and treasurer of the Moody Chamber of Commerce.
She is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, IBAT’s Bank Operations Institute and IBAT’s Bank Lending Institute.