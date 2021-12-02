It is out with the old and in with the new for Temple and its management of solid waste in the city.
A more than $11.2 million new solid waste complex for dealing with the city’s trash and recyclables was approved to move forward Thursday in a unanimous vote by the City Council. City officials estimate the new facility, which will replace the one currently being leased, will finish construction and be substantially complete by March 24, 2023.
The new complex is set to be located in East Temple at 2625 E. Ave. H, between the city’s compressed natural gas fueling station and the Doshier Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Construction on the 14.5-acre tract will include a 32,240 square-foot recycling transfer station and maintenance facility along with a 5,500 square-foot administrative building.
The construction manager-at-risk for the project, SpawGlass Construction Corp., included an extra 3% of the total cost of the estimated cost of the project into the final resolution.
“That contingency is there if we need it,” Belinda Mattke, director of purchasing and facility services for the city, said. “If there are scope changes, if there are unidentified issues that haven’t been documented in the plan, that is what (it is) there for.”
The Houston-based SpawGlass Construction is also the company currently building the city’s two new parking garages.
Mattke said the city’s current solid waste facility operates six days a week and services 28,000 residents, 1,471 commercial customers and about 300 industrial customers.
To process the roughly 455 tons of recycling picked up each month, Mattke said the city’s solid waste department has 66 employees, 49 collection trucks and 229 roll-off dumpsters.
City officials said the spot for the new facility, located near the city’s compressed natural gas fueling station that fuels the collection trucks, was chosen as part of its 2020 Solid Waste Master Plan.
The new facility will be larger than its current space, with the existing administration building having been constructed about 45 years ago to house two employees.
Similar to the city’s current facility, the new complex will not sort recycling brought in from around the city. Officials said recycling brought in is compressed for transportation before being sent to a facility in Austin.
City officials said about $1 million in the budget for the project is being used to purchase machines for the recycling process.
City Councilman Wendell Williams said he supported the city purchasing its own machines instead of leasing them as it currently does.
“I think it is very important and I am glad we’re doing it that way,” Williams said. “Not only are you getting a new facility, you are getting the proper equipment, and new updated equipment, to make it run more effectively and efficiently.”