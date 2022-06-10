A scorching heat wave that ushered triple-digit temperatures into Texas is having another effect — scattered power outages.
Power utility transformers — some old, some overwhelmed — are failing as electrical use demands soar with the oppressive heat and no rain in sight. Heat advisories are in effect for North and Central Texas through 7 p.m. Sunday.
High temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for Temple calls for a high of 103 degrees today and Sunday. On Monday the high temperature is expected to be 101 degrees.
The heat index, which combines both humidity values and air temperatures, will make it feel even worse. In Temple, it will feel like 106 today and 105 Sunday.
Oncor said most power outages so far are minor, affecting one to several households. Restoration of power, however, can take up to several hours to complete.
Equipment failures are common in the summer months and Oncor Electric Delivery workers regularly train on how to handle such instances, company spokesman Grant Cruise said.
“With everyone cranking the air-conditioning up, it’s pulling more load on the system,” Cruise said.
Three power outages were reported Thursday evening in West Temple and Morgan’s Point Resort, affecting one to eight customers each, according to Oncor’s outage map. Of those, power was restored late Thursday or early Friday morning.
On Friday, a few outages were reported in Belton, Harker Heights and Killeen.
Cruise said Oncor maintains close contact with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to ensure that customers can stay cool in hot weather.
“They’re increasing capacity to meet demand so it shouldn’t be an issue,” he said.
A Texas A&M University climate professor said Texas is facing one of the state’s hottest summers on record. John Nielsen-Gammon — a regents professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences who serves as the Texas state climatologist — said the state is experiencing higher-than-average temperatures this year, with last month tying for the second-hottest May in Texas history.
“June is typically a wet month for Texas, but it’s not shaping up that way so far,” Nielsen-Gammon, the director of the Southern Regional Climate Center, said in a news release. “Except for West Texas, July is typically a dry month, so continued lack of rain in June could mean that we are stuck with a very hot summer. The hottest summer on record was in 2011, the one recent year in which June drought was worse than today.
“It would not surprise me if this summer ended up being the second-hottest summer on record for the state.”
Amanda Shroeder, a Fort Worth-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the agency is “expecting dangerously hot temperatures across North and Central Texas” this weekend.
“The heat index ... is essentially trying to capture what the temperature feels like, which, when it gets to those kinds of readings, is very dangerous,” she told FME News Service.
Residents should monitor the heat advisories and take measures to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
“Make sure you stay hydrated,” she said. “Try to minimize outdoor time, especially during peak hours when it’s the warmest. Find shade. Take frequent breaks. Check on pets and those that may be more vulnerable, or may not have adequate air conditioning. Check on your friends and neighbors. Don’t leave pets and children unattended in vehicles because those temperatures can rise very rapidly in a short amount of time in those kinds of conditions.”
The heat wave is caused, in part, by La Nina weather patterns, which typically bring about warmer and dryer conditions to North and Central Texas, combined with dry southwesterly winds, Shroeder said.
A high of 99 degrees was recorded Friday afternoon at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
Power peak
Oncor said its workers train for months prior to the high electrical demands in July through September. They spend months in the office in planning sessions and data analysis meetings.
Each spring, workers inspect the electrical system with helicopters and drones as well as infrared cameras and transformer oil analysis, Oncor said.
Historical data and forecasts help pinpoint high-load areas or spots where demand is higher than normal. Electrical equipment — including transmission lines, transformers and feeder breakers — also are inspected.
Infrared cameras are used to locate hot spots in equipment. The images can help workers determine places were repairs need to be made, the company said.
Transformers are studied using a process called Dissolved Gas Analysis that examines the mineral oil inside that keeps the equipment cool. Oil sample tests can help determine if a problem exists in a transformer.
“The age of a transformer doesn’t necessarily correlate to when and why it fails,” Cruise said.
Some older transformers may operate better since they have copper cords inside while newer models have aluminum cords, Cruise said.
Drought effects
U.S. Drought Monitor data shows that early-June drought conditions are the worst in Texas since 2013.
Exceptional drought is affecting the Southern High Plains, Trans Pecos, Hill Country and San Antonio areas while extreme drought covers over 40% of the state, according to Nielsen-Gammon.
“Drought-free areas include parts of North-Central and Northeast Texas within 50 miles or so of the Red River, much of East-Southeast Texas, and far South Texas,” he said. “Of those areas, East and Southeast Texas have mostly missed out on recent rains and are rapidly drying out.”
Moderate to severe drought conditions are still seen in most of Bell County, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed. A western swath of the county is under extreme drought.
The lingering drought has caused the levels of Bell County’s two reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — to gradually drop over the past year. Both lakes are nearly 5 feet below their normal elevations, according to state water data.
Lake Belton is now 87.3% full while Stillhouse Hollow is 86.6% full. Both lakes were 100% full last summer, water data shows.