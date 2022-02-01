All Texas Roadhouse locations — including the Temple restaurant — invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association on Monday.
The restaurants will donate 100% of all profits Monday to the organization in honor of the company’s late founder Kent Taylor. Additionally, 10% of proceeds from online sales at all Texas Roadhouse and ATA co-branded gifts will benefit the ATA through March 31. Gift cards are available at www.texasroadhouse.com.
More than 50 million Americans battle some form of tinnitus, the organization said.
The Temple Texas Roadhouse is at 624 N. General Bruce Drive off Interstate 35.