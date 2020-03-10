Spring break activities are going on this week at two sites in downtown Temple.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, will present “The Power of Steam” on Wednesday.
Students can learn more about the science of trains and participate in an experiment to illustrate how steam could propel a massive locomotive forward.
On Thursday, Central Texas Model Railroaders will host a model train workshop for kids at 10 a.m. Registration is $10. There will be other crafts and activities that day in addition to the workshop that are free.
Learn about conductors, engineers, and other railroad jobs on Friday as the day will focus on those working on the railroad.
On Saturday, Riding the Rails event will teach youngsters about travel and what it is like to travel by train, historically and today. This day is all about passenger trains and going from place to place.
Meanwhile, the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is also offering spring break activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. There will be a story time on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Comics Club will meet Wednesday.
A teen craft event, for ages 12 and up, will be Thursday. Teens will decorate scarves and create stamp jewelry.
On Friday, there will be a Funny Film Fest, with short films based on award-winning picture book.