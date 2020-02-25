Temple residents who attend a series of two meetings can help influence the direction of the city’s priorities for the next five years.
Temple officials will be hosting two meetings with residents to discuss the Community Development Consolidated Plan. Residents’ comments will be used to inform the city on what projects need to be funded with Community Development Block Grants given to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Meetings will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday. Both meetings will be at the Historic Post Office, 101 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
City officials said Temple received $588,000 in grant funds for fiscal year 2020 and will receive about $625,000 in fiscal year 2021.
“This meeting will provide an opportunity for the general public to give us ideas and feedback about any unaddressed needs in Temple,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The information gathered from the meeting will be used in the development of a 5-year consolidated plan that will guide the activities of several partnering organizations in Temple – and, specifically, address the use of (Community Development Block Grant) funds to solve some of the issues discovered.”
The city plans to ask residents their opinions on what the city should do when it comes to affordable and fair housing, neighborhood preservation and other similar services.
City officials plan to use the ideas generated by residents to create the plan, which will later be sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Before the city sends the report, they plan to host presentations in mid to late summer for residents to see the completed product.
Aside from the two public meetings, city officials encourage those who want to contribute or know more to come to the city’s focus group meetings.
Those unable to make it to the meeting are being encouraged by city officials to fill out surveys in either English, https://bit.ly/37Sl0zD, or in Spanish, https://bit.ly/3acSdYn.