A planned development in South Temple will now become larger after more land was approved for rezoning.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously during their last meeting to allow for rezoning of more than 26.4 acres for residential use in the southern part of the city. Once rezoned, developers of the land plan to make it into the front entrance for the planned Highland Park neighborhood, located to the land’s south and west.
The land being rezoned is located west of the Wyndham Hill neighborhood at 6510 Hartrick Bluff Road.
“(This land) is adjacent to a piece of land that has already been platted as a preliminary plat for the Highland Park (neighborhood),” Temple Planner Jason Deckman said. “This land we are calling the Highland Park entry because it would allow for a follow-up plat to be the entrance of the subdivision.”
If approved, the zoning on the land will change from agricultural zoning to single family-one, which allows for the construction of homes with the limited lot size of 7,500 square feet or more than a tenth of an acre.
Deckman said that the developers behind the neighborhood project are still in the process of creating the layout for the new land but the final plan will focus on connectivity with its roads and sidewalks. The final plat for the neighborhood would have to return to the city for approval.
While utilities for the neighborhood are available in the area, Deckman said the city’s public works department is looking at possible expansions to some local lines.
During the meeting, Councilman Wendell Williams expressed concern over traffic in the area with other nearby subdivisions feeding onto Hartrick Bluff as well. Deckman said the city is working to make sure traffic in the area will be staggered enough not to cause issues.
City officials said the growth being seen in the southern section of Temple is exciting, with the city expecting to see more than 100,000 residents by 2030.
“The growth that we’re seeing in the southern part of the city is exciting and encouraging,” interim city spokesman Cody Weems said. “The number of homes and businesses coming to the area is evidence of the city’s diverse economy and its reputation as a business-friendly and family-friendly community.”
This was the first of two readings on the rezoning, with the final reading scheduled to be voted on during the Thursday, June 4, Council meeting.