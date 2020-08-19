Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday that stemmed from a water leak at a facility.
Customers affected by the notice live northeast of Temple and east of Troy — from FM 935 to Berger Road and Curtis Williams to Interstate 35.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, they may call 512-239-4691.