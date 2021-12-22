Texas motorists received the gift of the nation’s lowest gas prices just days before Christmas.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas dropped to $2.89 this week, much lower than the national average price of $3.30, which is two cents less than last week and $1.08 more than the price per gallon last December.
Gas is even cheaper in the Temple-Killeen-Fort Hood area as local motorists are seeing an average of $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded, a couple of cents less than last week, AAA Texas reported.
“As millions of Texans plan to hit the road to celebrate the year-end holidays, they are being greeted by the cheapest gas price average in the country,” Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas said in a news release. “Prices may continue to slide as the market continues to assess the latest possible economic impact of the omicron variant.”
On Wednesday, the lowest price in Temple for a gallon of regular unleaded — $2.61 — was found at two stores: H-E-B at 1206 W. Adams Ave. and the Valero/Circle K at 101 W. Ave. H, according to GasBuddy.com.
The lowest price in Belton for a regular unleaded was $2.67, recorded by GasBuddy users Wednesday at the CEFCO store at 1702 Taylor Valley Road.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price was recorded Wednesday at H-E-B, 601 Indian Trial Drive. The store was charging $2.59 for gallon of regular unleaded.
Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen had the city’s cheapest gas at $2.59 per gallon of regular unleaded.
Aside from Texas, low gas prices can be found in four Southern states: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri.
In its survey of Texas’ major metropolitan areas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.68 per gallon.
The state’s cheapest gas prices were also reported in Amarillo, McAllen, Corpus Christi and Laredo.
The most expensive areas for gas included El Paso, College Station-Bryan and Texarkana, Texas.
“Gasoline demand surged last week, buoyed by increased pre-holiday consumer confidence,” AAA Texas said. “But concerns of the COVID-19 omicron variant’s economic impact has created some volatility in the crude oil market. As a result, pump prices are falling again week-to-week as crude oil prices wobble.”
AAA Texas said it forecasts a near pre-pandemic recovery for the year-end holiday travel season as more than 94% of Texans are expected to take a road trip through the end of the year.
California, which has the highest gas prices in the country, saw a bit of good news with a 1-cent decrease to $4.66 per gallon of regular unleaded, AAA said.