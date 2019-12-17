Troy Glaser, a senior at Rogers High School, has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.
Glaser is one of 1,928 high school seniors nationwide, who were selected from a pool of over 90,000 individuals based on their academic excellence, leadership and service in both their school and community.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” James Hopkins, president of the foundation, said in a news release. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
If selected as one of the 150 finalists, Glaser will be awarded a $20,000 scholarship.
Scholars will be announced in March and invited to Atlanta for a celebratory banquet.