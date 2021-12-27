The city of Temple has announced holiday closures that will occur throughout 2022.
In addition to the New Year’s closure on Friday, the city will be closed 12 days throughout next year.
Closures will be on:
Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Monday, Feb. 21 – Presidents’ Day
Friday, April 15 – Good Friday
Monday, May 30 – Memorial Day
Monday, July 4 – Independence Day (The solid waste division will service Monday routes on Tuesday, July 5, and Tuesday routes on Wednesday, July 6.)
Monday, Sept. 5 – Labor Day
Monday, Oct. 10 – Columbus Day
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving holidays (The solid waste division will service Thursday routes on Wednesday, Nov. 23.)
Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 – Christmas holidays
Temple Police Department and Temple Fire & Rescue continue operations year-round.