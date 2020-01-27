The turnout at the veterans’ job fair was good for both veterans and vendors.
The conference room in Building 171 at the Temple VA was packed Friday.
Robert Lopez, vocational rehabilitation specialist at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, said they looked forward to the event and hoped it would result in some veterans getting hired.
Lopez had a list of vendors who indicated they would participate. He was checking off the ones who had showed up.
With the large turnout, a larger venue may have to be considered, he said.
Veteran John Claunts of Killeen went through the VA’s vocational rehabilitation program while he was in El Paso.
“They’re your best friends,” Claunts said. “I came out of the service with disabilities and they helped me get my degree.”
Claunts earned a bachelor’s degree in math and logistics last year and the vocational rehabilitation program helped out financially with the purchase of a laptop computer, textbooks and other necessities.
Claunts and his wife moved to the Killeen area in August because of the large number of distribution centers in the area.
Also, his wife has severe asthma and El Paso and its dust were causing her problems. Cedar, he said, had been an issue, but nothing else so far.
Claunts stopped and talked to Ronald Holmes, project coordinator of Troops to Teachers strategic initiative at Region 13 Education Service Center.
He told Holmes he had been trying to get in touch with Region 12 about the Troops to Teacher program with little luck.
Holmes told Claunts to call him with any questions.
About 45 minutes into the job fair Holmes said he had already talked to about 40 people.
Lisa Jeanne Simpson, veterans career advisor with Veterans Employment Services, had a table at the job fair.
Simpson is at the Temple VA domiciliary each Thursday. Her office is at the Texas Workforce Commission.
When a veteran registers with Work in Texas, Simpson is sent their information.
“I send out emails for jobs they might be interested in and help with their resumes and getting them job ready,” she said.
Travis Estes, program manager at the Training Center of Central Texas, was at the job fair talking about construction and medical training the center offers to veterans and civilians.
Located in Harker Heights, the job training center offers ranges from six weeks to six months.
Classes are four hours a day and three classes are offered each day.
Individuals may be trained as construction electrician, solar energy technician and other construction trades. On the medical side, students can get trained in medical billing and coding, patient care technician, medical administrative assistant, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy technician and more.
The job fairs are held quarterly. The next one will be in April.