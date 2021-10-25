The city of Belton is seeking grant funding from the Economic Development Administration for construction of right-of-way water/sewer infrastructure utilities at the former Rockwool Industries Inc. Superfund site.
This location — which was utilized for manufacturing mineral wool insulation from the mid-1950s until February 1987 — is currently owned by the Belton Economic Development Corp. It is expected to be sold to the private sector to develop manufacturing and commercial facilities.
“All the ‘on-site’ water and sewer lines will be developed and paid for by the private companies or local (BEDC) funds as part of their development costs,” according to a city of Belton staff report. “The water/sewer infrastructure for the former … site will bring new business opportunities and jobs to the area.”
Although the site was placed on the Superfund list in 1998 — polluted locations in the United States that require a long-term clean-up response — the city of Belton has long been eager to revive the area.
In 2002, the city of Belton signaled its desire to bring the area back to a property tax revenue producing status when it received a $50,000 redevelopment grant to study how the land could be used in the future.
Now, KPA Engineering is slated to bring wastewater to the area through a near-$2.5 million city project: $1.8 million for construction, $630,770 for contingency and engineering, and $50,000 for a soils management plan.
“The area to be served is a brown field location that has been mitigated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency,” according to a preliminary engineering report. “This project effort is to make the location a usable site in order to make the best use of state and federal dollars, and turn the site into taxpaying ventures.”
Under the proposed project, a new wastewater lift station would be constructed — a station that would receive wastewater from 850 feet of pipe to the north and 1,000 feet of pipe east along FM 93.
“This proposed project is to provide the basis for serving the Rockwool area with wastewater infrastructure while also eliminating the existing lift station, which is in aged condition,” the preliminary engineering report said.
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter signed a resolution authorizing the grant application on Sept. 28.
If awarded, the Economic Development Administration grant, which will match about 20 percent of the total project cost, is estimated to reach $496,594, according to the city of Belton.