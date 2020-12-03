The city of Temple is looking at taking over the operations of three cemeteries.
The Temple Council tabled a resolution Thursday that would call for the city to take control of the Hodge, 7 Star and New Hope cemeteries.
Mayor Tim Davis said city staff asked for the item to be tabled to allow them more time to work on it. The Council will consider the resolution at a future meeting.
If approved, this would not be the first time Temple has taken over a cemetery. Last year, the city took control of the Hillcrest Cemetery, 1872 N. First St., after the previous owners asked Temple to acquire it.
“City staff has been contacted by various citizens about the possibility of the city taking over the maintenance and operation of these cemeteries as well,” City Manager Brynn Myers wrote in a staff report. “However — unlike Hillcrest — New Hope, 7 Star and Hodge do not have a clear owner.”
The city anticipates maintaining the trio of cemeteries to cost $18,143 for the remainder of the current budget, which ends Sept. 30, 2021.
Temple will have to present a plan detailing how it will improve the cemeteries, according to state law.
Those improvements can include the removal or repair of fences and walls; straightening and resetting memorial stones or other decorations that could be dangerous for people; and restoring the property and maintaining it in a decent condition.
Once the Council signs off on this, the Temple Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will review a draft of cemetery improvements and send a recommendation to the City Council.
Council members will then hold a public hearing on the improvement plan and consider adopting it.
“After presenting the plan, the municipality must continue to maintain the cemetery so that it does not endanger the public health, safety, comfort or welfare (of residents),” Myers said. “A cemetery in the possession and control of a municipality or corporation under (state law) must remain open to the public.”
The three cemeteries are located across the city: New Hope is north of Hillcrest; 7 Star is on a narrow slip of land bordered by North 14th Street on the west and railroad tracks on the east; and Hodge is at 3001 Ira Young Drive.