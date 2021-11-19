Darla and Tommy Reeder’s new Temple business is literally for the birds.
Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop, which sells bird food, related accessories and gardening and gift items at 3122 S. 31st St., will hold its grand opening today with activities scheduled from 2-4 p.m.
“We’re the new home of the best bird food in town,” Tommy Reeder, co-owner of the South Temple shop, said in a news release. “Stop by and see the new store; we’ve brought nature indoors and created a very calming, relaxing environment.”
Nature talks, prize drawings, refreshments, and product demonstrations will be part of the family friendly grand opening. Activities include:
• Drawings for free seed for a year, a bird feeding station and more.
• Gil Eckrich, from the Twin Lakes Audubon Society, will give a presentation. Eckrich is a former wildlife biologist and is in charge of monitoring the endangered bird species of Fort Hood.
• Reid Lewis will be discussing how to nature-scape for birds.
Wild Birds Unlimited sells a variety of seeds and seed blends specially formulated to attract birds in Central Texas. Seed blends, delivered each week for freshness, are mixtures of seeds and nuts that numerous birds will eat.
In addition the retailer will carry bird feeders, bird houses and unique specialty garden and gift items.
“We are very excited to share the hobby of backyard bird feeding with our Temple neighbors,” Tommy Reeder said. “This hobby is second only in popularity to gardening and is enjoyed by more than 53 million Americans. It is also a mutually beneficial relationship. Feeding and watching the birds is a calming and peaceful activity. And the birds need us now, more than ever. Their populations are dwindling. The North American bird population has decreased by 2.9 billion breeding adults, a net loss of 29% over the last half-century.”
Wild Birds Unlimited in Temple is among more than 350 original and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.
To learn more, visit www.wbu.com/temple or www.facebook.com/wbutemple.