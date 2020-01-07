A new round of construction on First Street started Tuesday in downtown Temple.
Construction has closed First Street between Central Avenue and Avenue A. The project will redevelop parking, sidewalks and utilities along the street.
This construction is expected to last until the end of March, when city officials say the road work will then flip and start on the eastern side of the road. The eastern side of the street is expected to be completed in the summer.
During the time of this construction, officials said the road will be narrowed to a single-lane road with one-way traffic.
In addition to traffic, parking along the east side of the street will still be available along with access to businesses along the road.
Construction on these two phases of the project come after the city finished the reconstruction of the portion of First Street between Avenues A and B. Construction on the street is part of the 2013 downtown master plan.
“This project is following the concepts established by the 2013 Downtown Master Plan,” Assistant City Manager David Olson said. “It includes reconstruction of the entire streetscape. The project also incorporates landscaping, lighting and the rehabilitation of utilities in the area.”
The estimated cost of construction for the segment between Central and Avenue A is $1.4 million, while the cost of roadwork between Avenues A and B was about $1 million.
City officials are encouraging those who are interested to know more about the project to call the engineering department at 254-298-5660.