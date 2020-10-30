More than 46,000 member accounts from Open Carry Texas groups on Facebook — including Temple-based founder and president CJ Grisham — were disabled in the past several days, the gun rights organization said.
Open Carry Texas got a notice their groups would be disabled and had a chance to appeal, Grisham said. The appeal amounted to clicking on a button that said the groups wanted Facebook to take “a second look.”
“Facebook is engaged in a full scale war against conservative opinions, no matter what it is,” Grisham said. “All we were told was that ‘Open Carry Texas’ has been disabled because it has content that goes against (Facebook) community standards.”
No notice was received when the page was locked, Grisham said. Then the page was disabled after about 24 hours. The group was deleted from Facebook, which also removed links that included @opencarrytexas.org, Grisham said. The personal accounts of many members have been disabled — including Grisham’s main and backup accounts, he said.
Greg Holland is another Temple resident who had his accounts deleted — nine of them, he said Friday. His son, who is 15, had an account that was banned — even though he never made a post and only used the account for video games, according to Holland. He said apparently Facebook noticed the same name, city and similar IP address, and banned it.
“It’s truly unadulterated censorship,” Holland said.
The Open Carry Texas page, disabled Sept. 24, was back on Facebook on Thursday. However, all of the administrators’ accounts are shut down, so there is no one to run the page, Grisham said.
Racist, sexist, hate-oriented or violent posts and comments aren’t allowed by Open Carry Texas administrators, and neither are posts that recommend breaking the law. No one’s posts are allowed without being checked by an administrator. Instead, OCT’s purpose is the safe and legal carry of firearms in Texas, according to Grisham.
“We don’t promote any violence except in lawful self-defense,” Grisham said.
Yahoo News reported that those who check the content of Facebook posts are usually outside contractors. They look at posts flagged as possibly violent, pornographic, racist and hateful.
“There’s going to be a wave of hate speech. It’s definitely going to be more violent,” Viana Ferguson, a former content moderator for Facebook, told Yahoo News. “It’s going to happen; it doesn’t matter who wins (the presidential election). Facebook needs to be prepared for that.”
Grisham said Facebook’s actions amount to censorship because the group supports political candidates who support the Second Amendment. He claims the Facebook tactic is a way to influence voters.
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, addressed the changes in an interview with Axios and said false information about the upcoming election could lead to civil unrest, according to Yahoo News.
“I just think we need to be doing everything that we can to reduce the chances of violence or civil unrest in the wake of this election,” Zuckerberg told Yahoo News.
Grisham said some posts from Open Carry Texas were critical of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and his stance on the Second Amendment.
OCT has a new account on Freedom Lake, another social media site, where it will continue to educate people about their Second Amendment rights without being censored.
Grisham said he contacted Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both Republicans, about the issue, but hasn’t heard back from them.
In a press release before a recent Senate hearing on social media, Cruz said, “I have long said that Big Tech poses the single greatest threat to our First Amendment rights and the future of democracy. After years of flagrant bias against conservatives, Twitter and Facebook crossed the Rubicon two weeks ago when they brazenly censored the New York Post’s reporting on major allegations of corruption surrounding the Democrat presidential candidate, all just days before one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history.”