ROCKDALE — City and police officials on Monday morning were distributing bottled water to residents in need after multiple water line breaks occurred over the weekend.
Bulk potable water — used to fill water containers — was available from a water distribution trailer at the George Hill Patterson Civic Center, 609 Mill Ave., officials said.
The first water line break was reported Saturday on Wilcox Street.
Since then, other breaks were reported on Mill, Travis and Bell streets, leaving multiple residents without water service, officials said.
Rockdale City Hall was closed Monday for Juneteenth, but Rockdale’s public work crews continued to restore service, the city said in Facebook post.
“Rockdale Public Works Crews are working hard to restore service, but citizens may be without water for an extended period of time,” the city said. “Upon restoration of service, citizens are urged to boil their water until tests show the water is safe to drink.
Over the weekend, Rockdale distributed bottled water at the Rockdale skate park.
Rockdale City Manager Barbara Holly could not be reached for comment Monday.
The Rockdale Police Department said the department was notifying callers where they could obtain water.