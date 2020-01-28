BELTON — Church’s Chicken is a step closer to coming to Belton after the City Council on Tuesday approved a final plat of River Fair Center.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the plat — comprising of 1.7 acres at 105 River Fair Blvd. near the Grand Avenue Theater — with a 7-0 vote on Jan. 21.
“Two lots are proposed. Church’s Chicken will be proposing on lot one, the northernmost lot … But a specific use has not been defined for lot two” said Cheryl Maxwell, director of planning.
Maxwell said each lot is approximately 0.8 acres, which exceeds the minimum area requirements of 35,000 square feet for the PD (Retail) Zoning District. She also referenced how reciprocal access easements — established by prior recorded documents — already exist along the Main Street frontage.
Maxwell noted how the applicant will be connecting to two various existing water lines, while extending an existing six-inch sewer line.
“Drainage plans have been provided and revisions to the calculations are in progress by the applicant,” Maxwell said. “On-site stormwater infrastructure will be provided at the northeast corner of lot one and will be privately owned and maintained.”
A maintenance agreement is still needed to ensure Belton has the right to oversee and inspect the maintenance of these new facilities. Maxwell also highlighted how Church’s Chicken will need to develop a five-foot wide sidewalk along River Fair Boulevard to connect the existing sidewalk on Main Street.
Although the item was unanimously approved, Councilmember Guy O’Banion dived into the specifics regarding the fast food restaurant’s outward appearance.
“I think it’s important to stay with what ‘fits’ in that area as far as design ... And I don’t know to what extent we can encourage that but we kind of got a theme going on there. If you put something in there that doesn’t really fit with everything else long term, it’s an issue,” O’Banion said. “I understand laws have changed but I would think people would want to be a good neighbor and a good community partner.”