Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.04 billion in sales tax allocations in February, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple is expected to receive $2.903 million in sales tax revenue, a 29.99 percent increase from February 2019’s allocation, according to the release.
Belton will receive $583,484, a 16.82 percent increase from last February’s allocations.
Statewide, the total February allocations represent a 9.4 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year.
These allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; October, November and December sales by quarterly filers; and 2019 sales by businesses that report tax annually. Christmas shopping that typically occurs in November was shifted into December due to the relatively late date of Thanksgiving 2019, helping make this month’s allocations substantially higher than in previous months, a trend that is not expected to continue.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.360 million in sales tax allocations in February, an increase of 17.90 percent from this time last year.
Killeen is set to receive $2.580 million in sales tax revenue, a 4.37 percent increase from February 2019’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $901,355, a 16.22 percent increase from last February.
In February, Nolanville is receiving $81,723, a 13.07 percent increase over the same month last year.
Salado is set to receive $71,486 this month, a 35.36 percent decrease from last year.
Troy will receive $51,268, a 33.76 percent increase from February 2019.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $34,858 in February, a 43.74 percent increase compared to February last year.
Little River-Academy is expected to receive $11,263 this month, a 33.05 percent increase over last February.
Holland anticipates receiving $10,073, a miniscule 0.20 percent drop from February 2019.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $275,041 this month for a 9.99 percent increase from last year’s allocations during February.
Copperas Cove saw a 13.48 percent jump in February allocations from last year; it is set to receive $570,335.
Gatesville experienced a 1.71 percent increase in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $227,213.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $322,545, a staggering 197.42 percent increase from last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $96,683 in February, a 6.64 percent increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $87,605 this month, a 2.70 percent increase compared to last year.