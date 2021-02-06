The Jarrell Economic Development Corp. recently hired its first full-time executive director to focus on retail, industrial and commercial business recruitment and expansion in the growing north Williamson County city.
Mary A. Kocurek-Poche, who has 13 years experience in economic development roles in Central and North Texas, will use her background in marketing, business development and event experience to expand business efforts in Jarrell, according to a news release.
“The combination of these two work experiences gives Kocurek-Poche the ability to understand what both a business and a community need to thrive together,” Jarrell EDC said in a news release.
Kocurek-Poche is a native Texan with roots near Jarrell. Her Czech ancestors settled in nearby Corn Hill, Bartlett, Taylor and Granger. She was hired in January.
“The city leaders and the JEDC board share a vision of community planned growth and development, and toward that goal are working together to develop and build the necessary infrastructure.” Wayne Cavalier, Jarrell EDC board president, said in the release. “With our location on (Interstate) 35 and in one of the major economic regions, the EDC is looking ahead to building the relationships necessary to attract and hold business and strengthen our community.”
“The arrival of Mary Poche, with her wide range of experience and knowledge, as our first full-time executive director is a gem in our hand to help business find a home in Jarrell, Texas,” Cavalier said.
Jarrell is booming with thousands of new homes forecast to be built by 2023. The Jarrell school district has called for a bond election this May to add a new elementary school and improvements to other campuses.
An industrial area with shovel-ready land will break ground in early 2021, Jarrell EDC said.
“All projects considering Jarrell will be individually vetted for a custom incentive package including potential tax abatements so a true partnership can be formed to benefit both the business and the community,” the release said. “Criteria for consideration will include the number of jobs created, average wage of those jobs, capital investment, amount of new taxes generated and project sustainability.”
“Retiring soldiers from nearby Fort Hood with a desire to stay in the area are another valuable resource for a quality employee,” Jarrell EDC said. “Jarrell’s property tax rate is extremely competitive when compared with other Central Texas cities, making Jarrell an attractive location for property ownership.”