A burn ban could be enacted Friday if Bell County Judge David Blackburn issues an order restricting outdoor burning.
“The Bell County Commissioners Court is considering recommending Judge Blackburn issue an order restricting outdoor burning,” Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said in a news release. “If issued, the order could possibly take effect on Friday, July 10. Currently, weather conditions are approaching a level where a public safety hazard would be created, or exacerbated by outdoor burning.”
However, Blackburn told the Telegram it is too to say if he will order a burn ban Friday.
“It’s too early to say. At the Commissioners Court meeting (on Monday) we said we’d assess conditions throughout the week,” he said. “We did get a little bit of rain yesterday in some parts of the county, but I’m scheduled to meet with the fire marshal on Friday and we’ll make a decision then.”
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the high 90s to 100s over the next seven days.
Mahlstedt reminded residents how Texas Commission of Environmental Quality rules still apply to outdoor burning.
The public should ensure all fires are attended, only burn wood products, have a water supply available and refrain from burning when winds are over 23 miles per hour, according to TCEQ rules.
The update from the fire marshal preceded the city of Belton’s initiation of Stage 1 drought conditions Wednesday, which stem from high water usage in the area.