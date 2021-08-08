The rezoning of five tracts throughout Temple was approved Thursday, making way for many new homes and businesses.
Rezonings included the first reading of two new tracts transitioning from agricultural zoning, the second reading of two others and a conditional use permit for a business expansion. City Council members approved all of the rezoning in 4-0 votes, with Councilwoman Susan Long absent.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the growth in recent years, which includes the recent number of rezoning for homes and businesses, has been swift.
“It is like you’re holding onto a bucking bronco in some ways, it is just happening so fast,” Davis said.
One of the two tracts approved on second reading was the rezoning of 23.36 acres of multi-family zoned land now being used partially for some retail development.
A portion of the land, located at the corner of Lowes and Azalea drives, is expected to be used for 32,500 square feet of office space. The remaining 12.22 acres is expected to be used for an apartment complex.
Council members also approved the second reading of 23.83 acres of recently annexed agricultural land, bordering Forrester Road, for its rezoning to allow for single family homes.
While developers of the land plan to use the land for new homes, delays prevented the city from having a defined number of homes. Developers did add that lots will range between 1,200 and 1,500 square feet.
The Council had been required to pass the rezoning with at least four votes in favor, according to city ordinances, due to 21.4 percent of notices sent out to neighboring properties coming back in disagreement.
The first reading of another track, also for single family homes, was approved during the meeting by the Council.
The 23.1 acre tract located at 6190 Hartrick Bluff Road is being rezoned from agricultural uses to single family homes. City officials said the land is expected to hold about 50 single family homes.
Only one notice sent to neighbors was sent back in disagreement, with the resident citing their opposition due to a loss of green space.
The final rezoning approved by the Council was put forth by the city in order to correct an improperly zoned lot.
“This is … a non-conforming lot within the existing agricultural zoning district, primarily due to right of way acquisition for the Prairie View Road project,” Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said. “So this is a city initiated rezoning to bring the lot into compliance.”
City officials said the current property owner, who purchased the home in 2019 after the right of way was sold, applied for a permit to build a home on the property but current zoning prohibits that.
Rezoning of the 0.93 acre tract will change it from agricultural zoning to urban estate zoning district. The property located at 8460 Prairie View Road, on the northern side of the road between Honey Hill Drive and N. Pea Ridge Road.
Finally, the Council also approved the first reading of a conditional use permit for a vehicle servicing facility along Interstate 35.
The permit is to expand an existing facility, located at 7405 Pegasus Drive, which currently exists as a location for trailer storage. The expansion of the property will be towards the rear, adding infrastructure to allow for the servicing of trucks and trailers.
Proposed plans for the building include a 12,000 square foot office building with six bays for servicing vehicles, along with landscaping and piped fencing along the Interstate 35 side of the building.
Chandler said no other building along the same corridor frontage has included landscaping.
The City Council is expected to vote on the second, and final, reading for the three items that had their first readings during their next meeting. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Aug. 20, at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.