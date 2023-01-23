A planned Temple Meta data center is among three U.S. facilities being redesigned during a pause in construction, company officials said.
Construction on the Temple data center was paused in late 2022, the Telegram reported in December.
Two other planned facilities in Kuna, Idaho, and Huntsville, Ala., are among the U.S. facilities that have paused construction, according to a news report from Data Center Dynamics. The delays are part of a broader company initiative to rework 11 projects around the world with major redesigns to accommodate artificial intelligence.
Despite the delays, Meta officials say the company is committed to completing and operating the Temple data center, but the delay is needed to redesign the facility to meet future needs.
The facility is planned on a 400-acre site in the city’s industrial park and roughly bordered by Loop 363, Industrial Park Boulevard and Eberhardt Road.
“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said Melanie Roe, a Meta spokesperson.
“We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders and our supply chain partners,” she said. “We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible. We currently do not have any further updates.”
Roe did not say when construction at the facility will resume.
Meta spokesperson Stacey Yip told BoiseDev, a new outlet in Idaho, that rumors of Meta ditching plans for its new data centers are not true.
The $800 million Temple data center will total about 900,000 square feet when completed.