The Temple unit of the Carpenter Co. faces a proposed penalty after an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation found the company did not install adequate safeguards to protect a worker from an injury that led to a partial arm amputation.
The incident occurred in January 2022 at the Temple manufacturing facility at 2611 N. General Bruce Drive. The OSHA investigation “found the company had not installed adequate machine guards or locking devices on a hot laminating machine to protect workers from unsafe contact with the machine’s operating parts,” according to a news release from the federal agency.
Carpenter did not respond to an email for comment Wednesday.
The worker’s right forearm was caught in a hot laminating machine while trying to clear debris from the device, OSHA said.
The Temple facility is owned by E.R. Carpenter LP, a subsidiary of the Richmond, Va.-based Carpenter Co.
OSHA, part of the U.S. Department of Labor, issued citations for one willful, one repeat and three serious violations. The company faces $227,907 in proposed penalties.
OSHA issued the company a citation for similar energy control procedure violations after an inspection at its Verona, Miss., facility that became a final order on Jan 28, 2020, the news release said.
“This worker’s life was forever altered because his employer ignored known safety hazards,” Austin-based OSHA Area Director Casey Perkins said in a statement. “Industrial machinery is unforgiving and can cause sudden, severe and disabling injuries or worse when energy control procedures and guards are bypassed or inadequate.”
OSHA said it determined the company “did not conduct periodic inspections of their machine safety procedures, apply a personal lock to a group lockout procedure to verify energy sources were isolated, and exposed workers to falls into dangerous equipment.”
“Every employer is legally obligated to provide their workers with a safe and healthful workplace,” Perkins said. “The U.S. Department of Labor will hold those who do not accountable as the law permits.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 58 percent of amputations in 2018 involved some type of machinery.
Carpenter Co., which describes itself as “one of the world’s largest producers of comfort cushioning products,” manufactures bedding and carpet cushion products in Temple, one of 12 locations in the United States and two in Canada. The company also has Texas locations in Houston and Taylor.
Carpenter has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, the release said.