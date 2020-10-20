BELTON — The Belton area-based 439 Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday issued a boil water notice.
The notice affects customers who live on Water Works Road north of Cedar Cove, Denman’s Mountain, Rosemont, Westcliff Park area and experienced reduced pressure or no water service.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the supplier said in a statement.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may contact Erron Lowry at (254) 613-3100.