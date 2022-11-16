Bell County Water Symposium

Keith Elliston, president of the Aquifer Conservation Alliance, talked at the 21st annual Bell County Water Symposium Wednesday about why his group wants the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District to annex the western half of Williamson County.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

BELTON — Managing underground water may soon become easier for one local entity as the resource doesn’t follow political boundaries.

