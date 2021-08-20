A Temple lawmaker said Friday he is cautiously optimistic after enough members of the Texas House of Representatives reached a quorum and stressed that his colleagues need to work “expeditiously.”
Rep. Hugh Shine, a Republican representing Temple and other parts of Bell County in District 55, said that there are just enough members present for a quorum.
“I’m glad that we have enough to have a quorum to move forward,” Shine said Friday morning. “I do have a concern that we maintain that quorum, because one of the issues we have no control over is the COVID issue.”
He said that one state representative has tested positive and is quarantined in an office on the Capitol floor for the purpose of being able to vote.
“If COVID strikes members of the House, or members of the Senate, that interferes with the (quorum), that is a real concern that I have,” Shine said.
There must be two-thirds of the members present. Normally, that number is 100 of 150 members, but there are currently two vacancies in the House. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie, won a special election runoff last month for the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 and Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, resigned to accept a teaching position at a community college.
With the vacancies, two-thirds is 99, which was the number present Thursday evening, Shine said.
In a joint statement, Texas Democrats called the quorum “questionable.”
“Yesterday, the Republican majority of the Texas House of Representatives and a small minority of Democratic members claimed they established a quorum. Reporters, however, noted that some legislators who were signed in were not actually physically present at the Capitol,” the statement said.
After establishing the quorum, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, moved quickly through business, Shine noted.
“The first thing he did was receive the messenger from the Senate, who brought over all the Senate bills that the Senate has been working on for the last two weeks,” Shine said. “Then he had the House clerk refer House bills to committees.”
Committees began working immediately Friday morning and will continue to work through the weekend before the House reconvenes at 4 p.m. Monday.
Shine said, however, that although the House has a quorum as a whole, some committees may not.
Another issue Shine said is in the back of his mind is the possibility that the Democrats who have returned could give in to peer pressure by their colleagues and leave again.
Democrats initially left to deny a quorum on the second-to-last day of the regular session in May due to issues with proposed voting legislation.
Many left again, bound for Washington, D.C., shortly after the start of the first special session that began July 8 and ended Aug. 6.
“I’ve seen some comments that have been made by others who are not returning pointed at those who have returned, and sometimes peer pressure can be a strong influence on people’s decisions on what to do,” Shine said.
Democrats who issued the joint statement equated the return of their own to the House to a betrayal.
“We are disappointed that a few Democrats chose to return to the floor. We feel betrayed and heartbroken, but our resolve is strong and this fight is not over,” the statement said.
Lawmakers have been in the second called session by Gov. Greg Abbott since Aug. 7.