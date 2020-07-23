BELTON — The Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association — a subsidiary of Beefmaster Breeders United —has provided members with an opportunity to showcase their livestock-related skills this week at the Bell County Expo Center.
JBBA’s 36th annual national show and convention began on Sunday, and has since featured a variety of events: a public speaking contest, an ultrasound carcass show, a cattle judging contest, a watermelon eating contest, a beef skillathon, a bred and owned bull show, and a bred and owner heifer show.
“We’ve had our numbers reduced a little bit. We have about 200 exhibitors this year and about 500 head of cattle,” Troy Glaser, JBBA’s president-elect, told the Telegram. “So it’s a little bit lower than usual but given the circumstances it’s pretty understandable.”
But the 19-year-old said attendees have been receptive of this year’s changes.
“As far as I know people have been pretty receptive (to the changes),” he said. “We’re pretty fortunate to be able to have this with what’s going on. I know there’s a lot of cattle shows that have been canceled due to COVID-19. Everyone seems to be excited here.”
Braylee Cowan, one of JBBA’s district five directors, said this year’s livestock judging contest operated a bit differently compared to years prior in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Due to the whole COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be doing live animals. We will be doing them on screen this year,” Cowan said.
Glaser — a Rogers resident, who will begin working toward an agricultural economics degree at Texas A&M University in the fall — explained how JBBA members were stationed in a room where they watched a slideshow featuring the cattle they would be judging.
“From year to year with the judging contest, we have live classes of four cattle. Everyone normally goes around and judges them based on that,” Glaser said. “But this year due to COVID-19 we brought it inside and we put it on video. We would just watch the videos that were provided and we graded (the cattle) just like that.”
Although Glaser is an active participant in many of the available events, he said his favorite has to be the national heifer show.
“My favorite probably has to be the national show. That’s where we all get together and show off all of our animals,” he said.
The national heifer show — which features livestock born between Sept. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2020 — will begin Friday morning, while an awards banquet will kick off at 5:30 p.m. First-place winners in each division of the public speaking contest will present their speeches at the awards banquet, the JBBA said in a news release.
This year’s dance at the JBBA event was canceled. But despite this year’s changes, Glaser said he is happy JBBA was able to continue guiding their association’s youth.
“In my position, I get to lead the youth of the association … Guide them through meetings, contests and stuff like that,” he said. “It’s probably one of the most important things. You can start them young and tell them the important things that matter, so they can spread that information as they get older.”