Thanksgiving meal

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Most federal, state, county and municipal offices — including Temple, Belton and Salado — will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.

Local school districts and higher education institutions, including the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, are closed this week.

Trash impact

Belton — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.

Temple — One-day early pickup. Thursday routes were picked up Wednesday, and Friday routes will be picked up on time.

Businesses

All H-E-B stores will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.

All Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will be closed on Thanksgiving.