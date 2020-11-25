HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Most federal, state, county and municipal offices — including Temple, Belton and Salado — will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
Local school districts and higher education institutions, including the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, are closed this week.
Trash impact
Belton — One-day delay. Thursday routes will be picked up Friday, and Friday routes will be picked up Saturday.
Temple — One-day early pickup. Thursday routes were picked up Wednesday, and Friday routes will be picked up on time.
Businesses
All H-E-B stores will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving.
All Walmarts and Neighborhood Markets will be closed on Thanksgiving.