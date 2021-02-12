Thousands of Central Texans remained without power Friday evening, a day after an arctic blast coated the area with ice and sleet.
The ice snapped tree limbs and downed power lines as crews from North and East Texas worked to restore electricity to more than 12,000 customers in parts of Central, North and West Texas, an Oncor Energy Delivery spokesman said.
“We’re working around the clock to get power restored,” Oncor spokesman Casey Simpson told the Telegram.
In Central Texas, more than 100 outages were scattered in several areas, including Temple, Little River-Academy, Holland, Sparks community, Rogers, Pendleton, Belton and Troy, Oncor’s outage map showed.
Estimated times for power restoration varied from 8 or 10 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. Some areas did not have a time estimate for restorations, the map showed.
Workers had to clear out fallen tree limbs and broken utility poles as they dealt with power issues in many areas where access was hampered, Simpson said.
“We’re facing those sorts of issues on every outage,” Simpson said.
Accidents
Temple Police reported that the department handled more than 27 accidents that resulted from the ice and sleet Thursday.
More area accidents were reported Friday morning, including one involving a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.
The trooper suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his vehicle was struck on Interstate 14 while he was working an accident. His vehicle was struck by another vehicle near I-14 and Clarke Road in Killeen, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The vehicle was travelling at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions, Washko said.
The trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were both transported to a hospital for injuries that were not incapacitating.
Warming shelters remain open
The cold snap prompted two Temple warming shelters to remain open for days as icy blast is expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures to Bell County.
Temple Impact Church is open 24 hours a day now to accommodate the city’s homeless residents, Pastor Roy Rhodes said.
“We’ve received a lot of help and support from churches, individuals and organizations in town,” Rhodes said. “This endeavor is a partnership with the whole community.”
Temperatures on Sunday and Monday are keep fall to below freezing. The forecast calls for a chance of snow on Sunday with a high of 28 and a low of 6 degrees. Monday will be even colder with a high of 15 degrees and a low of -3. The wind chill on Monday will feel like -12.
Local closures, delays
Due to inclement weather, the Churches Touching Lives for Christ food pantry will be closed Saturday. Director Chris Ballard said the agency hopes to open Tuesday. The pantry is at 702 W. Ave. G.
The cities of Temple and Belton will be closed Monday in observance of the President’s Day holiday.
The Temple and Belton independent school districts will have a student holiday/teacher workday Monday. Temple teachers can work remotely, TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
Temple non-essential city services and facilities will remain closed through Monday.
Monday’s solid-waste collection routes are rescheduled for Wednesday due to inclement weather, spokesman Cody Weems said.
“City officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide additional updates as they are available,” Weems said in a release.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the weather conditions are affecting some city of Belton services.
Waste Management did not complete Thursday collections and suspended Friday collections due to weather conditions. Waste Management plans to service these customers on Saturday.
Waste Management will not operate on Monday. An update about trash collections will occur on Monday.
City brush collections will be suspended until Monday, Feb. 22.
The Feb. 15 payment deadline for utility payments is extended until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, to accommodate residents who prefer to pay bills in person or using the drop-box.
The city reminds residents to cover outside faucets or water pipes to prevent rupture. To report a water leak on a public water line, call 254-933-5823.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.