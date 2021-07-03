After more than 22 years of service in Central Texas, Frank Minosky has retired from his position as the Killeen Workforce Solutions Center administrator.
Minosky, who also is a retired Army command sergeant major, has dedicated his life to the service of others, especially those in the military community.
“I just want to be able to help. To make a difference and to show veterans and transitioning soldiers how much opportunity there is for them, especially here at the center,” Minosky said.
Minosky said so much has changed during his time at Workforce Solutions, especially the relationship between the Workforce Solutions centers and the local military community.
“We have really changed how the military community sees us. They know we are here to help with tons of resources and programs that can really make their transition from the military easy. And I think it’s because I came into this position with the mindset of, if I can do something to help a soldier, I’ll do it,” Minosky said.
Though Minosky is retiring from the organization, he has left his legacy in the capable hands of his fellow veteran, Alan Wedding, a military transition liaison.
Wedding, who retired from the Marine Corps as a master gunnery sergeant, intends to keep Minosky’s legacy alive because of a shared veteran philosophy.
“As veterans, there’s this unspoken code to help transitioning service members get out of the military better than we did. That’s my job as a veteran. And Frank taught me to be of service in any way I can, and that’s what I do every day,” Wedding said.
“With Frank gone, there will certainly be a void, he’s irreplaceable. But we will keep our commitment to the military community here, and that’s my personal mission,” Wedding said.