A housing-focused program operated by the Salvation Army of Bell County has helped hundreds of local residents get off the streets and into a permanent home.

“People call us a shelter, but that’s really not what we do,” said Lt. David Beckham, head of the Temple-based Salvation Army chapter. “A shelter has the annotation that it’s simply a place to crash. Our goal is to help the homeless get their lives in order and to help them find a home. We provide them with up to two years of support after they leave our facility to prevent a return to homelessness.”