Meta, Facebook’s parent company, presented Temple ISD with $75,000 on Tuesday during the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to Business 2023 banquet — a donation that is aimed at assisting the district in its efforts to reengineer its STEM program offerings.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott expressed his gratitude for their generosity and emphasized how the donation will impact students in STEM programs at every grade level.
“Our partnership with Meta will stretch these learning experiences into our youngest Wildcats,” he said. “The winners in this equation are the students that will participate in these science, technology, engineering and math opportunities, allowing them to explore their interests and open their gifts. Meta has wasted no time engaging the community and supporting the education of Temple youth.”
With revamped STEM program offerings slated, Temple ISD Deputy Superintendent of Academics and School Leadership Lisa Adams noted how the curriculum will primarily focus on applying academic content to real-world problems with innovative design-based thinking.
“STEM initiatives provide students opportunities to think critically and utilize the design thinking process to collaboratively solve problems with their classmates,” she said. “Beginning with our earliest learners in prekindergarten, students are challenged to be innovative and creative and these skills prepare them for STEM pathways at Temple High School and post-secondary success. We are so excited to partner with Meta to enhance these programs with state-of-the-art equipment and engineering challenges for our students.”
There is currently a five-year schedule of initiatives that incorporate each of the district’s campuses, according to Temple ISD.
“STEM education not only offers students technical abilities and career opportunities, but it also develops critical thinking skills, builds resilience, encourages collaboration and inspires creativity,” Holli Davies, community development manager for Meta, said. “At Meta, we are committed to being a good neighbor and investing in the long-term vitality of our communities. Temple is now our home and we are proud to partner on this important initiative.”
Last March, Meta announced it would build an approximately $800 million data center in Temple — a project that was recently delayed as company officials work to redesign the planned facility on a 400-acre site in the city’s industrial park.
It is expected to total nearly 900,000 square feet when completed.