Two years after it became a national holiday, Juneteenth — also called Emancipation Day in Texas — will now officially be recognized and celebrated by Bell County.
County offices and courts will be closed this June 19 after the Bell County Commissioners Court voted to implement the holiday 3-2 on Monday, with Commissioners Bill Schumann and Russell Schneider voting against the measure. The approval to recognize the holiday came just six weeks before Juneteenth would be celebrated.
Commissioner Louie Minor said that local judges did come to last week’s Commissioner Court workshop and said that, while the change would create problems, they could work it out.
Minor said that, in his opinion, it was time to have the county recognize the holiday after two years of delays.
“In 2021, this court had the opportunity to recognize June 19 and it didn’t,” Minor said. “In 2022, this court had the opportunity to recognize June 19 and it didn’t. And you are going to do it for the third year in a row if you did not do this.”
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.
The meeting Monday included many residents who spoke on behalf of the holiday, what it meant to them and why it should be celebrated now.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP chapter, said she and others came out Monday to express their hope that the holiday would be adopted this year.
Driver-Moultrie said that despite it being two years after the holiday was adopted on a federal level, members of the community still had to hope that the Commissioners would do the same.
“That is why we are here today as the Killeen NAACP, in hope that you will implement Juneteenth as a holiday for this year,” Driver-Moultrie said. “We don’t need to wait another 20 or 30 years down the road.”
Linda Nash, a Harker Heights councilwoman and president of the county’s Democratic Party, spoke to Commissioners about her own history and learning of the history of slavery while growing up in New York and North Carolina.
When in North Carolina, Nash said she learned more about the Holocaust, and what happened to people across the world, than she did about slavery.
“I am asking you today to honor my history and my ancestor’s just like the Confederate statue that has a place of honor on these courthouse grounds,” Nash said. “This holiday was passed two years ago and it is very problematic to know that it is two years now before we would actually be getting the holiday that we so deserve to be able to celebrate.”
Other speakers during the meeting included Zoe Grant, president of the Temple NAACP and councilwoman-elect for District 2 in Temple, and Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Bell County.
Schumann said those calling for the holiday to be added this year had put the county in an awkward position.
While the county can implement the holiday, Schumann said by doing so it will interfere with the business of the local district courts that would have to take the day off as well. The courts, he said, have already set their dockets months ago and this would cause problems for those awaiting trial on that day.
By voting to approve the holiday now, instead of waiting, Schumann said it could force those in jail to wait months longer to be heard.
“You have asked us to have to pick now which is the more right of two rights,” Schumann said. “You have heard about the impact that it has on the court system … and that one day, if you know anyone who has been sitting in the county jail waiting for trail, could set his trial date back months.”
During the meeting, county officials also talked about the cost of implementing the holiday, which would come out to be roughly $55,000.
Residents at the meeting spoke out against these concerns, pointing out that the county has had two years to implement the holiday and the body should not force them to come back in again to argue for it.
Despite all the concerns from the county’s perspective, the comments from residents and representatives of local communities did have an impact on how the Commissioners voted.
Both County Judge David Blackburn and Commissioner Bobby Whitson told those gathered at Monday’s meeting that they were moved by what was said.
“We say all the time that we value your input and your participation in your government processes. It truly does make a difference, and I hope you saw that today,” Blackburn said. “Just from my standpoint, I was not prepared, when I came in here today, to vote for this. I was not, but your input, your comments, moved me and changed my mind.”
Whitson echoed what Blackburn said, pointing out that he was prepared to wait until holidays were normally discussed during the budgeting process.
“The information that we had from workshop last week indicated to me that it was best for the county to wait and discuss this at budget, like we always do for all of our holidays,” Whitson said. “I do believe it’s going to be a hardship for the county to put it on the calendar this year, but you’ve changed by mind.”
The crowd that was gathered inside the courtroom cheered when the vote was cast and the holiday was officially adopted.