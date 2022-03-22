BELTON — Hundreds of rejected mail-in votes and delays in reporting election results were among the issues the Bell County Elections Commission addressed Tuesday.
The commission met with interim elections administrator Shay Luedeke to discuss the results of this year’s primary election held on March 1. Luedeke, a member of the commission, discussed issues reported during the election and what was being done to resolve them.
Luedeke said new state laws regarding mail-in ballots resulted in many issues this year. The laws require those voting by mail include the same identification number, usually a person’s Social Security number or driver’s license number, on their ballot as they used when registering.
“We did have to reject 412 ballots that were received by mail, and about 200 of those were postmarked after the deadline of March 1,” Luedeke said.
Another large issue Luedeke brought up during the meeting was with delays seen in the reporting of early voting totals on election night.
The results of early voting, which are usually published shortly after polls close at 7 p.m., were released at about 9:30 p.m. on March 1.
Luedeke said he had the results of early voting ready to publish, but the Texas secretary of state required absentee ballots to be included with these totals.
“That is what the biggest delay was, waiting on the absentee ballots,” Luedeke said. “And that is not the ballot board’s fault, it is my fault. I am taking ownership of that because I should have started that process earlier in the day, and I waited until too late in the afternoon.”
Luedeke performance
Luedeke was chosen in November by the commission to serve as the interim elections administrator following the resignation of former administrator Matthew Dutton.
Nancy Boston, chairman of the Bell County Republican Party, said she appreciated all the work Luedeke did this election, especially when it was the first he has ran.
“Let me say, in support of the good work that you do, it is really hard to know what all the rules are because none of them are found all in one place,” Boston said. “You have to go to 15 different places … before you find the answer.”
In addition to running the election for the first time, Luedeke needed to navigate new election laws passed last year, which recently went into effect.
Chris Rosenberg, chairman of Bell County’s Democratic Party, echoed what Boston said but highlighted issues seen during the election.
“He was responsive and attentive to all of our concerns, and I believe he was doing his personal best to run a good election,” Rosenberg said. “However, it was also true that this primary was one of the most chaotic elections I have been involved in for the last four cycles.”