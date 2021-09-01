After three years of jointly managing the Miller Springs Nature Center, Temple plans on voting to extend that agreement with Belton on Thursday.
Following Belton’s approval in July, Temple City Council members will consider approving a new 20-year lease of the nature center, located at 1473 FM 2271, during their meeting Thursday.
Both cities have jointly leased and operated the approximately 260-acre center, owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, since 2018. The new agreement would replace the existing 5-year contract, extending the lease until 2041.
Kevin Beavers, parks and recreation director for Temple, said the new agreement is good for residents of both cities.
“Miller Springs is a wonderful asset for our community and is a favorite attraction for residents wanting to experience nature,” Beavers said. “We’re grateful for the partnership between the city of Temple, city of Belton, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This allows for the opportunity to keep this unique nature preserve available to our region for years to come.”
The nature center opened in November 1993, but closed in August 2017 after the Miller Spring Alliance’s lease with the government ended. The center reopened in May 2018 after both cities created a partnership.
City officials said entering into this contract will allow continued maintenance of the park moving forward.
Another benefit for the cities taking over the center is the access to Texas Parks and Wildlife grants to upgrade trails and other amenities. Officials said the state department requires a minimum of a 20 year lease, or full ownership, of public lands before a grant application can be submitted.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the agreement was an easy decision for Belton officials.
“The intrinsic value of Miller Springs made this an easy decision for the Belton City Council,” Romer said. “We’re pleased to continue this partnership with Temple to assure that another generation experiences the wonder of that area.”
Under the agreement, the federal government reserved the right to make inspections, remove timber and flood the premises for flood-control purposes.
The Corps of Engineers will still be responsible for opening and closing the gates to the nature center as well as mowing and shredding the spillway.
Temple has set aside $20,000 in its FY 2022 budget for maintenance of the Miller Springs Nature Center.
The Temple City Council will vote on the agreement at 5 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of City Hall, 2 N. Main St.