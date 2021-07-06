As local elections near this year, Bell County is once again searching for a new elections administrator.
At their weekly meeting Tuesday, Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with SGR Executive Recruitment Services to search for a new elections administrator for the county. The agreement comes as the current administrator Matthew Dutton told officials of his wish to return to his former job as the assistant administrator.
Commissioners set an amount not to exceed $24,900 for the organization’s services.
County Judge David Blackburn said that the Bell County Elections Commission, which chooses the elections administrator, decided to go with a professional company for the search this time. He said the use of this firm is different from the normal procedure of posting the job that the county normally does.
“As all of you know, this is a very specialized position, as an elections administrator,” Blackburn said. “So we thought it appropriate, from the commission’s standpoint, that we engage somebody to help us hopefully help us recruit from a larger and deeper applicant pool.”
This is the second time in the past year the position has been available, with the first in September when former elections administrator Melinda Luedecke left.
Following Luedecke’s departure, Dutton was named interim administrator for the 2020 election and until a permanent replacement could be found. In March, Dutton was named as the new administrator out of three finalists for the position.
Dutton told the elections commission that he wishes to return to his old job but will serve his current role until a replacement can be found.
The elections commission includes Blackburn, County Clerk Shelly Coston, Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke, Democratic Party Chairman Chris Rosenberg and Republican Party Chairman Nancy Boston.
The commission chose SGR out of three firms, with it recently having experience helping Dallas County search for an elections administrator as well.
Blackburn said both he and the commissioners hope to have a new elections administrator by this year’s November general election.
“Our hope is that we can start the process pretty soon and get moving,” Blackburn said.
Dutton did not return multiple calls from the Telegram Tuesday for comment.