Lingering ice will prompt the city of Temple and Bell County to reopen its facilities and offices Thursday afternoon.
“Due to freezing temperatures expected through Thursday morning, all City of Temple facilities will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 2,” the city said in a news release Wednesday.
Garbage collections will resume on Friday.
“All garbage bins should be placed at the curb Friday morning by 7 a.m. Garbage will be collected all day Friday, Saturday and Monday,” the city said.
Recycling collections will resume on Tuesday. Visit templetx.gov/solidwaste for additional collection updates/schedules.
Bell County
Bell County offices and facilities will also reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday, officials announced.
“Due to continued dangers posed by inclement weather, Bell County offices will delay opening on Thursday, February 2, until 1 p.m.,” county spokesman James Stafford said in a news release. “Based upon the latest weather forecasts for the Bell County area, it appears that conditions will moderate overnight and improve in the morning hours. Temperatures should rise over the morning, and travel conditions will improve by midday.”
The Bell County Public Health District will be closed Thursday.
Belton
The city of Belton will reopen municipal facilities and offices at 8 a.m. Thursday.
“Yes, we will be open for business as usual tomorrow beginning at 8 a.m.,” spokesman Paul Romer said.
He said the city will be flexible on the start time for staffers who commute, but “we have enough staff living in town who can safely get to work and open offices for the public.”