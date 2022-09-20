Western Hills duplexes

A lot on Antelope Trail will be the site of a duplex after the Temple City Council approved the first reading of a rezoning request last week. A developer plans to build 15 duplexes in the Western Hills area of the city.

 Shane Monaco | Telegram

The Temple City Council approved 15 new duplexes near HK Dodgen Loop last week after clearing up conflicting zoning conditions.

