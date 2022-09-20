The Temple City Council approved 15 new duplexes near HK Dodgen Loop last week after clearing up conflicting zoning conditions.
The project to rezone the 15 lots, which was put forward for its first reading, was one of two rezoning items that received unanimous approval by the Council at Thursday’s meeting.
The proposed duplexes are addressed 1103 through 1219 Antelope Trail and 3911 and 3915 Keller Road. Officials said the lots for planned duplexes needed to be zoned for multifamily uses.
Brain Chandler, director of planning and development, said conflict between the two zonings — single family and multifamily — was simple to solve as a portion of the property was already zoned for multifamily use.
“The zoning line, which was established in 2012, bisects these lots so you have half single family and half multifamily,” Chandler said. “They have permits that they have applied for, for duplexes, on that section, which are allowed on one half and not the other.”
Officials said that the new duplexes would be located southwest of an existing single family neighborhood in Western Hills.
To create a barrier between the developments, most of the homes would be on Antelope Trail with their backs to the other homes. Developers plan for one of the two properties along Keller Road to be left without a structure in order to create a similar transition.
City Councilwoman Jessica Walker said this helped ease some of her concerns regarding duplexes located next to single family homes.
Walker said she saw the possibility of parking conflicts if duplexes and single family homes shared the same street.
“My only concern is that I have something similar to this near my house and duplexes all have garages but don’t use them,” Walker said. “So you will have a wide driveway with four cars and people will start stacking them into the streets.”
The second reading for the rezoning is expected to take place at 5 p.m. on the Oct. 6 City Council meeting located in City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
East Temple rezoning
City Council members also approved another rezoning, located in East Temple, for its second reading.
The 1.605-acre tract, currently zoned for single family use, is located west of Northeast HK Dodgen Loop, about 2,000 feet north of its intersection with Lavendusky Drive.
Officials said the property is a part of the nearby 91.15-acre Oak Ridge subdivision, located to the west. Developers of the property requested the small tract to be rezoned for neighborhood services, such as a convenience store.
Despite its location, developers said the property would only be accessed from nearby HK Dodgen Loop and not the subdivision.
At the first reading of the request, Chandler said that there was no proposed development for the property at this time.