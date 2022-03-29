Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is seeking anyone who may know relatives of Daryl Wayne Knafl, 73, of Temple.
Anyone that could be a relative is asked to contact the funeral home at 254-778-3200.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Windy with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 8:16 pm