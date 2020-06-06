For a group of dance students in Temple, nothing — not social distancing, not a lack of practice and not a lack of an audience — could stop them from showing what they have learned and strutting their stuff.
For more than 70 percent of the 600 students taking dance classes at Lisa’s Dance Connection in Temple, this school year’s final recital was different than those held previously. Concern over spreading the coronavirus pushed the dance studio into changing the final performance this year compared to the past 27 years.
Despite new social distancing guidelines, owner and director Lisa Shed said she wanted to give her students closure by allowing them to perform the dances they have worked hard on.
“When the quarantine started we, like everyone else, had to close and not only would a recital be tough, but we didn’t even see our students for two months,” Shed said. “The studio went without tuition for two months, but we still felt like our students deserved closure. We just started on a way we could honor our commitment to these kids who already have their recital costumes, and their parents had already bought tickets to see them.”
Shed said she and members of the studio have been working to find a way to allow their students, who have not come to the studio during the pandemic, to have a safe final performance.
The student recitals in the past were held at the Temple College theater, which has a capacity to seat about 1,000 people. While the theater was not available this year, the studio used its practice building.
The final recitals this year were spread out over the entire week, instead of the normal four days, and only allowing two family members per dancer to attend at a time.
“We just got creative, and we have an extremely large dance room that is larger than a stage in an auditorium,” Shed said. “We have got to work, and we have done 80 hours of recitals class by class. All of the family members socially distanced, with two chairs and then a 6-foot space, and all of our dancers are spaced off in the dance room.”
Shed said classes for the students, who now are being allowed back, have been changed to help incorporate social distancing and cutting down on possible forms of infection.