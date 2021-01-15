Temple Mayor Tim Davis and two longtime Belton Council members are seeking reelection.
Davis, along with Belton Council members David K. Leigh and Craig Pearson, filed for a spot on the May 1 ballot on Friday, according to city officials. Residents have until Feb. 12 to file to run in the upcoming election.
Davis, 54, is seeking his second term as mayor, the only Temple Council seat slated for this year’s election. The mayor’s seat is elected at large and has a three-year term.
Leigh, 53, is hoping for his 10th term on the Belton Council while Pearson, 70, is running for his eighth. Leigh is seeking Place 4, and Pearson is seeking Place 3. All Belton Council members are elected at large.
This will be Belton’s first election using specific places on the City Council. Voters approved that change — along with increasing Council member’s term length to three years — in November.
Two other seats are slated for the May election: Places 1 and 2. Council members John Holmes and Dan Kirkley hold the seats, respectively. Kirkley filed for a fifth term on Thursday.
Places 1 and 2 have two-year terms while the other two places have three-year terms. The terms are staggered so the Council can transition to the new term structure. Three-year terms for Places 1 and 2 will begin in 2023.
Davis, the owner of the Temple-based employee benefits insurance agency Texas Benefit Alliance, was first elected mayor in 2018. He was unopposed. Davis was first elected to the Temple Council in 2013 when he defeated Scott Allen by 27 votes to win the District 1 seat. He was reelected in 2016 when he ran unopposed.
Leigh, an engineer, was first elected in 2002, serving one term before losing his first re-election bid in 2004. He regained a seat on the Council in 2005, and has been there since.
Pearson, executive pastor at First Baptist Church Belton, was first appointed to the Belon Council in 2006, and was elected to a full term in 2007. Prior to serving on the Council, Pearson was on the Planning and Zoning Commission; the 2004 capital improvement plan committee; the 2003 Belton schools long range facilities planning committee; and various other committees.
Belton residents must select which place they are seeking if they run for Council. For example, a resident could opt to challenge an incumbent for his seat.
In order to win a spot on the Belton Council, a candidate must earn a majority of votes for that place. Previously, the candidates who garnered the most number of votes — which may not have been a majority — would win the open Council seats.