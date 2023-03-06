Attempts to move or demolish Bell County’s Confederate soldier monument will now be put on hold after a decision by the Commissioners Court Monday.
After multiple recent, and unsuccessful, attempts at removing or moving the statue, Commissioners voted to table any discussion on the statue until Jan. 1, 2025, or until other conditions are met. The decision was made in a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Louie Minor being the sole vote against the motion.
Multiple Commissioners expressed frustration at the recent votes on the statue, all proposed by Minor, when each died due to a lack of a second.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said that as a body, when the court makes a decision not everyone may like the answer but they should honor.
“We’ve made the decision no less than eight or 10 times, whether we have had a vote or not had a vote and had a second or not had a second,” Schneider said. “I think that not having a second basically tells the court that there is no interest in what we are doing. It has been said that we are kicking the can down the road, but we are actually kicking it backwards.”
The original motion on Monday, in regards to the monument, was proposed by Minor and would have set up a local commission to give feedback on the monument.
Similar to the other proposals recently put forward by Minor on the issue, the item failed due to the lack of a second.
With the issue tabled, officials said Commissioners would need to vote on bringing back the issue before the January 2025 deadline.
Commissioner Bill Schumann initially proposed a measure that would prohibit any discussion on the matter, though it was pointed out that the motion could have violated Minor’s rights as an elected commissioner.
In addition to the deadline of Jan. 1, 2025, Commissioners also stipulated other events that would give way to bringing the issue back up. This included if the Texas Legislature were to pass a bill allowing the county to hold a vote on the matter or if one of the county’s boards were to propose a plaque giving extra historical context to the monument.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said that, while he didn’t support Schumann’s original motion, he also wanted to focus on other needed agenda items.
“Because there is no new information on that, because there is no new reason to move it and because nothing has changed over the last four years, I see no reason to move it for me,” Whitson said. “I am not interested in doing this every week.”
“We have a long agenda of a lot of things that we have got to get done and I just don’t see this being a priority for Bell County,” he said.