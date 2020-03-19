BELTON — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the city of Belton is adjusting some of its services and restricting access to some of its buildings.
City spokesman Paul Romer announced the changes in a news release Thursday.
The Belton Police Department is asking residents to consider filing a police report online at https://bit.ly/397Aqka rather than in person.
City Hall, 333 Water St., remains open. The permit window is open, but meetings with staff are by appointment only. Inspection requests and other documents can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3bberu5.
All March hearings and trials at the municipal court will be rescheduled. The court, Romer said, will mail written notices for rescheduled hearing dates. He said there will be a grace period for payment plans for the rest of the month and in April.
Romer urged residents to pay their utility bills online if possible. However, he pointed out that the drive-through window and lobby at the utilities building, 100 S. Davis St., remain open.
“Penalties and cutoff for delinquent utility payments are suspended for 30 days,” Romer said.
The Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First Ave., will be open on weekdays, with limited access to the building.
“To check out books make reservations online, then call once you have arrived at the library and the books will be delivered to you (by) curbside assistance,” Romer said.
Visit belton.biblionix.com to reserve a book. The library will allow access to its computers on a limited basis. Again, residents must make an appointment and they will be limited to one-hour increments.
The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., is closed to the public.
“All events scheduled through April 11 are canceled, with the exception of limited public meetings, in compliance with social distancing recommendations,” Romer said.