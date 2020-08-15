A couple is renovating a historic home in downtown Temple into a new business.
John and Ashley Vernon, who originally moved to Temple for work, are now slowly renovating the home they are living in to become a shop selling coffee, craft beer and wine. The new business — FoxDog — aims to create a downtown spot where the community can relax and drink any time of the day.
The Vernons said they previously lived in Bosnia and Austin, places where local coffee shops are popular, and want to bring that similar feeling to Temple.
“Living in those two places, they have a big coffee, beer and wine culture,” John said. “Experiencing (this culture) both in Texas and abroad, we realized that this is something we would be interested in perusing if we were in the right place in the right time.”
Ashley said they are not releasing the exact address of the business yet until later on in the process since they are currently living in the home while they renovate it.
The pair said they want to keep the focus of the business local, making an effort to source their coffee and alcohol from businesses across the state.
John said both of them already have started tasting a variety of products made in Texas. The couple said they are holding off coming to any agreements with companies until the business is closer to completion.
The couple said the new business mainly will focus on serving only drinks, with the possibility of bringing in baked goods from a bakery or hosting food trucks.
“Both of us are really passionate about the community and supporting the community, so we are hoping to do that in a couple different ways,” Ashley said. “The first is by only selling products sourced locally through Texas — local coffee, local craft beer and local wine. Hopefully, (the products come) from Central Texas, but definitely from Texas.”
For the couple this will be their first time owning a small business, which they find exciting. Ashley said she has taken classes in how to run a small business while abroad.
The renovation — while slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic — has been both fun and exciting, the couple said, with constant discoveries behind each wall updated.
In the home’s walls, the two found old cedar wood that they intend to incorporate in the final design as well as an old letter from 1914. Ashley said they plan for the business to include both a modern feel while also incorporating elements from the old structure.
“We are really looking to offer a community space where people can just hang out,” Ashley said. “The house that we have has about a quarter-acre of property, and what really sold us on the property was the outdoor space and a big yard.”
The city still will need to approve a few changes, such as the addition of parking, to the property in the future.
The couple said Temple has been supportive of their business and they don’t expect any difficulties.
The two said they are uncertain when they will be able to open, holding off a date until they are closer, but are aiming for sometime in 2021.